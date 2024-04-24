Nilüfer Yanya – Like I Say (I Runaway)

Today, Nilüfer Yanya returns with her new single and music video “Like I Say (I runaway).” This offering is her first new music since the release of her celebrated 2022 album PAINLESS and announces her signing to Ninja Tune. The new single is a glowing example of Yanya’s authenticity and innate creativity that effortlessly flows from pen to paper and is a first taste of more music to come.

“Like I Say (I runaway)” comes alongside a music video directed by Yanya’s sister Molly Daniel that features Nilüfer as a runaway bride.

The song highlights chunky, distorted guitar crunches under a chorus loosely reminiscent of 90’s alternative radio. The single focuses on the moment when you realize how precious time is. Speaking more about the single’s thesis Nilüfer shares, “It’s about how you choose to spend your time. Time is like a currency, every moment. You’re never going to get it back. It’s quite an overwhelming thing to realize.”

The new single was written in collaboration with Yanya’s creative partner, Wilma Archer (Sudan Archives, MF DOOM, Celeste).

