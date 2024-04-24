Madison Beer – Make You Mine

Madison Beer arrives today with the official music video for her viral, building hit, “Make You Mine.”

Madison Beer, never one to shy away from nostalgia, revives memories of the pursuit of young love in her new video feature, where she dominates a high school setting with daring glances and demanding presence. Beer’s character in “Make You Mine” is sought after by more than one love interest, and the suspense that ensues places the viewer right in the thick of the drama, as the pulsating beats of “Make You Mine” pace the experience.

“Make You Mine,” released in February, is Beer’s first single since the release of her GRAMMY-nominated sophomore effort, Silence Between Songs.

This is additionally illustrated by The Spinnin Tour, Beer’s 52-date international tour, which begins its highly anticipated North American leg tonight, April 24, in Minneapolis, MN. The tour, which kicked off its European leg in February in Sweden, will play various domestic dates, including New York, Denver, Las Vegas, Toronto, Atlanta, and more, until its closing show in Los Angeles at The Greek Theatre on June 13.

