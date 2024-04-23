Mui Zyu – The Rules of What An Earthling Can Be

Today, British Hong Kong London-based artist mui zyu shares “the rules of what an earthling can be,” the fourth single to preview from her anticipated sophomore album, nothing or something to die for, out May, 24, 2024 via Father/Daughter Records.

In her latest, memorably hypnotic single, mui zyu (aka Eva Liu) shares empowerment in challenging societal standards placed on us. In the visual directed by Danny Grant, 3D artist and Dama Scout member, Liu lays out the rules straight to you from a vintage TV in a dreamlike haze. “The rules of what an earthling can be” is the follow-up to “sparky,” featuring lei, e.

On the track, Eva Liu shares: “an alien sprouts in a library and shows us two doors. they assure us one of the doors leads to a better universe. however the other door will drag us back to reality under the never-ending curse of the harmful rulebooks earthlings force upon each other. in this cruel world people’s bodies are policed and their dreams are crushed. thankfully the alien will help us choose the right door.”

On the video, director Danny Grant shares: “Well presented traditional 1 bed cave offered on a fully furnished basis. Located under a popular dirt mound with excellent local amenities. The property comprises spacious open plan living space, striking spiral staircase and multiple portals. TV license included.”

mui zyu has a strong upcoming UK festival run including performances at: End of the Road, Manchester Psych Fest and more. She has also recently announced her first full UK headline tour for October

Live Dates

May 23 – Aarhus, DK @ Turkis (SPOR festival)

June 14 – Ipswich, UK @ Brighten the Corners

July 27 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

Aug 30 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

Aug 31 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest

Sep 13 – Oslo, NO @ Holmlia Kulturhavn (Ultima 2024)

Oct 11 – Rotterdam, NL @ Roodkapje

Oct 12 – Paris, FR @ L’Archipel

Oct 23 – Birmingham, UK @ Sunflower Lounge

Oct 24 – Glasgow, UK @ The Glad Cafe

Oct 25 – Newcastle, UK @ The Lubber Fiend

Oct 26 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

Oct 28 – Bristol @ Rough Trade

Oct 31 – London, UK @ King’s Place H2

Nov 13-15 – Brussels, BE @ Fifty Lab

