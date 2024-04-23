Marina Allen – Swinging Doors
Marina Allen, the Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter, shares a new single/video, “Swinging Doors,” from her upcoming third studio album, Eight Pointed Star, out June 7th via Fire Records.
“Swinging Doors” celebrates entering a new chapter in your life and the excitement when the new chapter feels right – “like the butterflies you get in the line at Six Flags or in the car on a first date. It’s an ode to risk equally as it’s an ode to trust,” says Allen. “I wrote more about love than I ever have before on this record. Not even necessarily romantic love. ‘Swinging Doors’ is a trust fall. But instead of self-reflection, it’s more about experientially discovering what that means.”
Marina Allen Tour Dates:
Wed. May 8 – Ojai, CA @ Ojai Deer Lodge %
Thu. June 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Scribble
Wed. June 19 – New York, NY @ Union Pool
Fri. June 21 – London, UK @ The Slaughtered Lamb
Mon. June 24 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus ^
Tue. June 25 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene ^
Wed. June 26 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Koncerthuset ^
Sat. June 29 – Nijmegen, NL @ De Vereeniging ^
Sun. June 30 – Groningen, NL @ SPOT / De Oosterpoort ^
Wed. Oct. 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford *
Thu. Oct. 3 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library *
% w/ Fruit Bats
^ w/ Ben Howard
* w/ Devendra Banhart
