Margaret Glaspy – The Sun Doesn’t Think

Margaret Glaspy has announced a new EP set for release this Friday, April 26th. Entitled The Sun Doesn’t Think (ATO), it will mark the follow up to last year’s critically acclaimed album Echo The Diamond.

“While I was on tour for Echo The Diamond, I was writing this EP,” Glaspy says of the origins of the The Sun Doesn’t Think material. “I was inspired by just being around audiences and experiencing their charisma and their stories. It made me want to bring more music to them and release records closer to their inception.” Today she shares the lead track “24/7”

Glaspy says “This song represents my attempt to understand how the threads of my childhood have woven the adult costume that I wear. I started to see that my beliefs about love and life had not evolved since I was a little girl and it had a pretty direct link to my own sense of worry and anxiety.” She adds, “I love being an adult – with it comes the opportunity to connect your own dots.”

Margaret Glaspy Tour

May 2 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

May 3 – Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

May 4 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

May 5 – Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts of Homer

May 8 – Old Saybrook, CT @ The Kate

May 9 – Rockport, MA @ Shalin Liu Performing Arts Center

May 10 – Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

May 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

May 30 – 9th – Buffalo, NY @ 9th Ward at Babeville

May 31 – Rochester, NY @ The Little Theatre

June 8 – Wayne, PA @ Wayne Music Festival

June 18 – Tokyo, JP @ Blue Note Tokyo

June 19 – Tokyo, JP @ Blue Note Tokyo

July 13 – Pleasantville, NY @ Pleasantville Music Festival

August 4 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap*

Sept 4 – London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church

Sept 5 – London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church

Sept 6 – London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church

* = with The Mountain Goats & The New Pornographers

#margaret_glaspy