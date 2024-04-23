Margaret Glaspy – The Sun Doesn’t Think
Margaret Glaspy has announced a new EP set for release this Friday, April 26th. Entitled The Sun Doesn’t Think (ATO), it will mark the follow up to last year’s critically acclaimed album Echo The Diamond.
“While I was on tour for Echo The Diamond, I was writing this EP,” Glaspy says of the origins of the The Sun Doesn’t Think material. “I was inspired by just being around audiences and experiencing their charisma and their stories. It made me want to bring more music to them and release records closer to their inception.” Today she shares the lead track “24/7”
Glaspy says “This song represents my attempt to understand how the threads of my childhood have woven the adult costume that I wear. I started to see that my beliefs about love and life had not evolved since I was a little girl and it had a pretty direct link to my own sense of worry and anxiety.” She adds, “I love being an adult – with it comes the opportunity to connect your own dots.”
Margaret Glaspy Tour
May 2 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage
May 3 – Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater
May 4 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios
May 5 – Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts of Homer
May 8 – Old Saybrook, CT @ The Kate
May 9 – Rockport, MA @ Shalin Liu Performing Arts Center
May 10 – Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church
May 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust
May 30 – 9th – Buffalo, NY @ 9th Ward at Babeville
May 31 – Rochester, NY @ The Little Theatre
June 8 – Wayne, PA @ Wayne Music Festival
June 18 – Tokyo, JP @ Blue Note Tokyo
June 19 – Tokyo, JP @ Blue Note Tokyo
July 13 – Pleasantville, NY @ Pleasantville Music Festival
August 4 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap*
Sept 4 – London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church
Sept 5 – London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church
Sept 6 – London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church
* = with The Mountain Goats & The New Pornographers
#margaret_glaspy