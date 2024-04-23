League of Distortion – My Hate Will Go On

Modern metal force LEAGUE OF DISTORTION have revealed their stunning new single, “My Hate Will Go On”, featuring hard beats and bludgeoning guitar riffs.

The track is a raw onslaught and embodies everything LEAGUE OF DISTORTION stands for: sincerity, honesty, and incredible power blasting into the listener’s face! Interchanging and irresistible, soft and aggressive vocals fire with emotion, reflecting Ace’s inner “hate” that can no longer be contained. The track is accompanied by a music video that stuns like a short action film, in which a fictional young Ace watching her parents being murdered is nowadays making sure to get her revenge 20 years later. Make sure to check it out!

LEAGUE OF DISTORTION on “My Hate Will Go On”:

“Yes, we are back with a new song that is like a good punch in your face. Provocative and strong as ever, with a deep message processing injustice.

We’ve been working hard behind the scenes and are proud to share this new song and video with you now. This is a promise that we will not surrender and there will be more from LEAGUE OF DISTORTION coming soon.”

League of Disortion Live 2024

24.04.24 CH – Aarau / KIFF

25.04.24 DE – Nürnberg / Hirsch

26.04.24 DE – Leipzig / Hellraiser

27.04.24 DE – München / Backstage

01.05.24 DE – Stuttgart / Wizemann

02.05.24 DE – Frankfurt / Das Bett

03.05.24 DE – Essen / Turock

04.05.24 DE – Köln / Gebäude 9

08.05.24 DE – Berlin / Frannz Club

09.05.24 DE – Hamburg / Knust

10.05.24 DE – Hannover / Chez Heinz

11.05.24 DE – Heidelberg / Halle 02

