Frances Mistry – Letters

Today, rising Brighton-based indie-pop artist frances mistry is set to tug at heartstrings with the release of her latest single ‘letters’. With its poignant lyrics and captivating melodies, the song delves into the universal theme of losing someone special and the journey of finding solace amidst the pain. ‘letters’ is out now on your streaming service of choice, via APOLLO Distribution.

frances mistry shares the story behind the song, expressing that “This is a special song to me. I wrote it 3 days before my nanna died while she was in hospital. I managed to play it to her and it is something I will cherish forever. It’s about reminiscing on memories with someone you’ve lost.”

Inspired by personal experiences and emotions, “letters” explores the raw emotions that form surrounding the loss of a loved one and the lingering memories that continue to resonate long after they’re gone. Through introspective lyrics and soulful instrumentation, the song captures the bittersweet essence of reminiscing on moments shared with someone who once held a significant place in one’s life. Through the art of her music, frances finds a way to remain close to her nanna in the midst of her passing and express the emotions tied into it.

The release of “letters” marks the third single to come in the lead up to her 2nd EP, coming this summer.

