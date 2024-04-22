Zara Larsson – 2024 North American Tour

Today, multiplatinum chart–topping global pop powerhouse Zara Larsson announces much-anticipated North American tour dates in support of her new studio album, VENUS.

The headline run will kick off on October 27th in Dallas, TX at the House of Blues before concluding on November 6th at New York’s Webster Hall. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, April 26th at 10 AM local time. Visit https://www.zaralarssonofficial.com/tour.html to purchase tickets.

Alongside the headlining trek, today Zara announces that she will join collaborator Kygo on select dates of his just-announced world tour. Zara’s run with Kygo is set to kick off on September 25th in Chicago, IL at the Huntington Bank Pavilion before concluding at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA on October 17th. See below for the full live itinerary.

Released this winter, Zara Larsson’s most recent studio album VENUS truly showcases the superstar’s elevated sound, eclectic style and unifying vision. It defines her as one modern pop’s most essential stars.

Zara Larsson 2024 North American Live Dates:

9/25 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

9/28 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^

10/4 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^

10/9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^

10/10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena ^

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl ^

10/27 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues – Dallas

10/29 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

10/30 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues – Orlando

11/1 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

11/3 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/5 – Boston, MA – Royale Boston

11/6 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

^ Supporting Kygo

