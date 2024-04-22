Halie Loren – Dreams Lost and Found

Today, the award-winning Oregon-based jazz singer-songwriter Halie Loren is proud to release her new full-length album Dreams Lost and Found out now via Nettwerk/Justin Time Records.

This collection of songs explores themes of longing, seeking, and seeing with new eyes — the falling away of old illusions and outgrown desires, finding new visions for love and life, allowing some dreams to die to make space for new dreams to be born. The album captures the live essence of her music, that has led to tours and performances for audiences worldwide. The 14-song effort sees Halie lend her take on standards, originals, and her personal favorites.

Halie adds: “This album marks my return to a more jazz-oriented musical sound, but forged in a completely new environment of creativity (quite literally, in that I traveled to Montreal to record for the first time) that brought my improvisational spirit to the forefront—in no small part inspired by collaborating with masterful musicians Taurey Butler on piano, Morgan Moore on bass, Sam Kirmayer on Guitar, and Jim Doxas on drums. Though I have performed for years with most of these amazingly talented people, we’ve never before recorded together… to me, it was like we were dancing on the edge of the unknown when creating these songs. It felt very alive in the moment, and I think that comes through the music”

Halie is excited to celebrate her new album release with a run of shows in the Pacific Northwest where she’ll entertain crowds with album standouts like “Sukiyaki (You Took Your Love Away)”, “Stop This World” and “For All We Know” and more.

HALIE LOREN 2024 TOUR DATES:

June 28 – Newport, OR @ Oregon Coast Council – The Arts

July 30 – Seattle, WA @ Jazz Alley

August 28 – Seattle, WA @ Jazz Alley

December 8 – Seaview, WA @ Water Music Festival

