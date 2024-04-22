Britney Manson – American Dream

Bold, sultry, and stand-out, Britney Manson is ready to shake things up with the visuals for her newest single “American Dream.” Packed with bright strobes and killer outfits, the video is a feast for the senses. Written, designed, and co-directed by the talent herself, the music video reminds viewers that it’s Britney Manson’s world and we’re just living in it!

Speaking on her artistic vision, and the meanings behind it, Britney notes: “First of all, this video is a tribute to one of my biggest icons Britney Spears, I wanted to make my own visions of her historical looks and to picture what her image could turn out to be if she didn’t fight what was happening to her, but embraced her power instead. This video is calling each and every woman out there to be their biggest fan, to stand by their truth, and to not be afraid of anything and anyone in this world. And lastly, this video makes a point to show how little we may see of the reality that is being hidden from us and how easily we get manipulated by others. I want this metaphor to be interpreted by each viewer in their own way.”

