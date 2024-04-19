Lola Brooke – Dennis Daughter Deluxe

Lola Brooke, the rising star of Rap, is back with a bang. Today, she flips the switch on the release of the deluxe edition to her debut project, Dennis Daughter. The special edition welcomes four songs: “Neighborhood Hero,” accompanied by an explosive music video.

“GO GET YA MOTHA,” “Bend It Ova,” featuring A Boogie and Big Freedia, and “Becky,” featuring 41.Dennis Daughter Deluxe comes via Team Eighty Productions/ Arista Records.

Since teasing one of the latest newly released songs, “Neighborhood Hero,” on TikTok via a music video clip last week, the demand for the release has been met. The track embodies the spirit of Dennis Daughter, speaking to the code of loyalty and respect she’s steadfastly upheld for her town, and, as a result, has thrusted her to the forefront as the Neighborhood Hero of Brooklyn, New York. Lola’s journey, marked by hustle, sweat, and tears, has led her to this moment today, where she proudly flaunts a superstardom status in her — not on her. The BenMarc-directed music video stylishly mirrors the track’s tone with visually arresting moments, revealing the depth and complexity of Lola Brooke that will soon be shared in live-action as the neighborhood hero of New York gears up to take her victory lap in nine cities for her first headlining tour, Back To Business Tour.

BACK TO BUSINESS TOUR DATES

6/6 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

6/7 – Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall

6/9 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

6/13 – Orlando, FL @ Celine Orlando

6/14 – Tampa, FL @ Clube Skye

6/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

6/17 – Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage

6/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

6/27 – New York City, NY @ Racket NYC

