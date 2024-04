Rising indie-pop sensation Cloe Wilder releases her new EP I Spent My Summer On The Road.

Today she releases the video for “Take It In.”

I Spent My Summer on the Road features two unreleased songs, including “Take It In,” which was inspired by Cloe’s experience on tour supporting Spencer Sutherland last year. Also featured on the EP is the rebellious “Fake ID,” the somber, honest track “Little White Pills.”

