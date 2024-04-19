Blair Lee – LIMBO

Today, Toronto’s budding lyricist Blair Lee releases her second EP LIMBO.

Simply put, she says, “‘LIMBO’ is all about the in-between, indecision, looping, stalling, being stuck.”

Today’s EP arrives alongside an official video for “Don’t Wanna Leave.”

Having written this song on her birthday last year during a phase where she was staying out too late, Lee admits that the song is, “about not wanting a night to end, but my friends would argue it was about my relationship at the time. Maybe it’s both.” In the video, Lee is spending a casual night out at the restaurant/bar she works at with friends and coworkers. It’s the kind of night that feels small at the time, but ends up being a moment you always look back on.

#blairalee