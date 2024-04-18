Today Mercury Studios and Utopia Originals announce the premiere of the feature-length documentary Linda Perry: Let It Die Here, which will make its debut at Tribeca Festival 2024. From award-winning filmmaker Don Hardy (Citizen Penn, Pick of the Litter, Theory of Obscurity), and produced by KTF Films, Let It Die Here is an intimate and fascinating look at one of the music industry’s most prolific and often misunderstood artists. The film features close friends and collaborators Dolly Parton, Christina Aguilera, Kate Hudson, Sara Gilbert and Brandi Carlile. CAA Media Finance represents the film’s N. American distribution rights.

Linda Perry is one of the most outspoken and recognizable artists of the past 30 years. The hat, tattoos, and massive hit single “What’s Up” with her band 4 Non-Blondes made her an icon. But, in the decades since that song topped the charts, Linda has reinvented herself as a Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer, penning hit-after-hit for artists like Dolly Parton, Christina Aguilera, Celine Dion, Pink, Adele, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Weezer, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, The Chicks and others.

While the story of Linda’s career and craft is extraordinary, this film is about much more. Let It Die Here is an intimate look at a vulnerable and courageous woman as she navigates life-altering personal circumstances amidst gnawing career decisions. Linda’s past and present collide as she seeks to answer the big questions she can no longer avoid: Who am I? Am I loved? What’s my purpose? What will I leave behind? The film features extraordinary access to the artist, including new footage, performances, and interviews with colleagues, family and friends.

Of the film, Linda Perry reflected, “When I watched this documentary for the first time, I felt proud of how revealing it is, and a little scared. It gave me some clarity, because I was able to separate myself from the character on the screen and feel empathy for her. As much as I love being creative, I will admit that it’s also incredibly taxing at times. I don’t know how to make music without bringing my deepest emotions into it, and doing that can leave me feeling raw and exposed and vulnerable. But, that is the tradeoff. In a way, all artists–who are doing it honestly, anyway–are sacrificing themselves to their art. This is what Let It Die Here is about.”

Director Don Hardy says, “Linda is one of the most iconic and original artists of our time, and I feel incredibly honored to have been let into her private world over the past couple of years. It was a tumultuous time for Linda, and bearing witness to her struggles and triumphs through it all made a profound impact on all of us involved. Now we look forward to welcoming audiences into her world, too.”

Executive Producer Daniel Seliger at Mercury Studios says: “Mercury is grateful to Linda for letting us into her extraordinary world. Don [Hardy] has masterfully captured Linda’s complicated and often chaotic journey to self-acceptance while spotlighting her staggering talent and revealing her uncommon bravery. It is not often we have a chance to see so honestly into the soul of the creative spirit — Linda shows us what it means to be true to oneself and we are all the better for it.”

