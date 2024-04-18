Elena Matei – Fate

Renowned international supermodel and pop artist Elena Matei has unveiled her new alluring single “Fate.” This passionate and dynamic song beautifully captures the unfathomable love that someone holds for their partner. Along with the single is a stunning visual that portrays the essence of “Fate.”

In this enchanting composition, Elena Matei skillfully weaves together emotive vocals and evocative instrumentation to create a sense of intimacy and passion. Through “Fate,” listeners are transported on a journey through the powerful infatuation and attraction brought on by a partner, ultimately discovering its transformative and everlasting element. “‘Fate’ is about deep love and connection of two souls who seem to know each other from another life,” says Matei. “If fate tried to set them apart, they would fight with angels for their love.” This track was written by Elena Mattei and Greg Shilling and produced by Stephen Santa Teresa.

Coupled with the new single is a mesmerizing visual narrative directed by Justin Thorne.

Through vivid imagery and expressive choreography, the video focuses on Matei’s storytelling and paints a picture of two lovers amid their amorous relationship with moments of euphoria, intimacy, and heartache. Each scene is infused with a kaleidoscope of Matei’s emotions, capturing the highs and lows of a romantic connection.

