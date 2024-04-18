Calva Louise – Under The Skin

Calva Louise have revealed the extraordinary cinematic sci-fi video for their new song “Under the Skin,” and the news they have also signed to Mascot Records — home to P.O.D., VOLA, Defects, Conquer Divide, Dragged Under, 10 Years, and Oxymorrons.

The British based band is truly international with its members hailing from across the globe and has been ripping through the U.K. underground for the past few years, driven by the creative vision of the Venezuelan songwriter Jess Allanic (Vocals/Guitar/Keyboard) along with French bassist Alizon Taho (Bass/Backing Vocals) and New Zealander Ben Parker (Drums/Backing Vocals).

“Under the Skin” was co-written by Jess Allanic and Pendulum’s Gareth McGrillen and is a mesmerizing blend of raging metal riffs, swirling electronica, and Jess’ extraordinary ability to flit between ethereal vocals and demonic howls. It swoons in and out of a stunning narrative, with melodic twists along the way that are punctured by an attack of hypnotic assertiveness.

This first single release is accompanied by Calva Louise’s most ambitious music video production, including a sci-fi movie-style short film, telling a story about intertwined dimensions where the characters are looking to perpetuate their consciousness beyond the real world.

The video is a feast for the eye and was directed, edited and with VFX by Allanic.

The lyrics of “Under the Skin” follow a complex sci-fi narrative and is the introduction of a conceptual storyline consisting of characters called “Travellers” and their counterparts called the “Doubles.”

Allanic says, “The lyrics deal with the obstacles that arise in the human duality as one is looking for freedom and the other is looking to perpetuate their consciousness, but the expectations are not the same for both sides.”

CALVA LOUISE ON TOUR:

5/8 — Carrboro, NC —Cat’s Cradle Back Room*

5/9 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade Purgatory Stage*

5/11 — Daytona Beach, FL — Welcome To Rockville (FESTIVAL)

5/13 — Nashville, TN — The Basement*

5/14 —St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill — Duck Room*

5/16 —Ferndale, MI — The Loving Touch*

5/17 — Chicago, IL — Subterranean*

5/18 — Columbus, OH — Sonic Temple (FESTIVAL)

5/19 — Washington, DC — DC9*

5/21 — Philadelphia, PA — Kung Fu Necktie*

5/22 — Boston, MA — Brighton Music Hall*

5/23 — Brooklyn, NY — Baby’s All Right*

5/28 — L.A. CA — The Echo

6/2 — Fort Worth, TX — So What!? (FESTIVAL)

* WITH VUKOVI

#calvalouise