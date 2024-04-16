Sex Week – Angel Blessings

Sex Week , the Brookyln, NY duo comprised of actor and musician Pearl Amanda Dickson and songwriter and producer Richard Orofino , have signed to Grand Jury and released a video for their alluring and intoxicating new single “ Angel Blessings .”

Of the strangely seductive song, which is adorned with black metal screams and haunted whispers, the band says “ May your angels replace your worries with peace and your challenges with blessings. By listening to this song, you may want to sing along, and we want you to know that the angels told us that you should sing and be a little louder when you do, because that helps lift your spirit and release you from stress. “

Tour Dates:

04/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right w/ Alexander, Dogs on Shady Lane

05/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right w/ Bel

#sexweeek