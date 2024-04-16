Jessica Boudreaux – Be Somebody Else

Today, Jessica Boudreaux shares her new single “Be Somebody Else” which was Produced and recorded by Boudreaux. The drums were performed and recorded by Ricardo Lagomasino ( Lucy Ducas, Mal Blum etc.), mixed by Joe Reinhart and mastered by Adam Gonsalves,

For those unfamiliar, Jessica Boudreaux is a music producer, recording engineer & songwriter currently based in Portland, OR. She is perhaps best known as the singer/guitarist and primary songwriter for the band Summer Cannibals (Kill Rock Stars, Tiny Engines) . It was in this project that she shared stages with bands like The Raconteurs, CHVRCHES, Sleater Kinney, Hop Along, Cursive, Ted Leo & the Pharmacists and more. In 2022 she officially opened Pet Club , one of the only female owned and operated recording studios in Portland.

In 2023 she wrote and produced “One Two Punch” , an original song for the Oscar-nominated film Nimona (Netflix) . Additionally, Boudreaux was a co-writer on two original songs for the Apple TV series City On Fire from creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Boudreaux has written and produced songs in television series such as 13 Reasons Why, Good Girls, Catfish, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and many more…

Boudreaux says, “Each verse in “Be Somebody Else” was a personal epiphany. This song started with the first line, “I want to be somebody else” and in real time, as I wrote the song, I was learning what exactly I meant by that. A lot of my songs I tend to write in one sitting but the lyrics of this one came in pieces over time as I parsed through the last few years of my life After finishing cancer treatment in 2021 I kept waiting to feel “. normal”, I didn’t totally grasp that I was never going to be able to unsee any of that experience. I wasn’t going to ever move through life without a big question mark hanging over my future. and final verse of this song, I started to really understand how unkind I had been to myself for so long. Throughout my 20s I constantly extended grace and understanding to people who were completely undeserving all while hurting myself in the process. else isn’t about envy, it’s about learning to give myself the same kind of love I so willingly gave to others.”

