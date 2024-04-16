Ghost Piss – See Ya!!!!!

Today, Portland based electronic/bedroom pop artist, Ghost Piss , shares their new single “See Ya!!!!! ” off their upcoming LP Dream Girl out May 3 via Sockhead Records.

River started Ghost Piss to create a space for playfulness, but Dream Girl doesn’t shy away from biting, emotional confessions. ‘Dream Girl’ wears her heart on her sleeve, but not in the way you would expect. Ghost Piss manages to weave dark personal experiences of mistreatment, heartbreak and crippling imposter syndrome with empowering beats, playful production and complex textures. Inspired by sparkles, HitClips, rattling 808s, and imperfections, Ghost Piss hopes to remind you that emotions are beautiful, pink is punk, and life is fun.

