Fine – Rocky Top Ballads

Today, Copenhagen artist Fine (pronounced ‘feen-uh’), the solo project of Fine Glindvad Jensen, announces her debut LP Rocky Top Ballads — to be released June 7, 2024 on Escho.

With the announcement comes first single “Days Incomplete.”

Her voice floats above a trip-hop indebted haze as she tries to find clarity in the uncertainty of a relationship. As she asks questions–“What do you say? What do you place in me? What are you giving? What do you give?”–it’s almost as if a trap door opens. In the moment of confrontation, the song slows down and transforms into something far more spectral, less Massive Attack and more Mazzy Star, as if everything has changed, before cutting out entirely, her cold confidence projected in its sudden silence.

On the track, Fine offers: “I have a piece of tape on my keyboard that has – when you do something, something happens – written on it. ‘Days Incomplete’ is about being lost but feeling as if you are close to something magical. Navigating through uncertainty, finding solace in moments of imagination, reminding myself that you don’t have know, you just have to do”

