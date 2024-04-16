Alice Ivy – Do What Makes You Happy

On the heels of a whirlwind week in Austin, TX during last month’s SXSW, artist, producer and multi-instrumentalist Alice Ivy is excited to announce the June 21 release of her third studio album Do What Makes You Happy via Helix Records. Arriving four years on from her ARIA-nominated second album Don’t Sleep, Do What Makes You Happy sees Alice Ivy’s creativity and collaborative spirit flourish in the wake of a universally insular and isolating moment in time. The Naarm/Melbourne-based artist found herself in back-to-back writing sessions in the US to work on this album, and in true Alice Ivy form, she brought an all-star cast of collaborators along for the ride. Alongside Kah-Lo and BJ The Chicago Kid, the album’s features list includes Låpsley (“Popstar”), Mallrat and Jelani Blackman (“Broke My Heart”) and Mayer Hawthorne (“Howlin’ At The New Moon”), and more. “Do What Makes You Happy was written at a time where so many people were finally experiencing the freedom to do what gives them the most joy in life again, it was felt in the production, every vocal line and the photography and art. I like to think of every layer of this record as art at its purest and most natural form,” Alice Ivy explains.

Today Alice further teases the album with the release of “Criminal,” featuring Kah-Lo and BJ The Chicago Kid. Since first crossing paths with Alice Ivy when they both played Splendour in the Grass,

Kah-Lo has swiftly taken hold of the dance-pop realm, best known for her global viral hit “Fake ID,”and the Grammy-nominated single “Rinse & Repeat.” Both artists are known for their ability to elevate any song they touch, and “Criminal” is no exception, offering a masterful blend of their unique styles. Incorporating a vocal sample from BJ The Chicago Kid, the track is a testament to Alice Ivy’s innovative approach to production, bringing together a host of moving parts to craft a dancefloor-ready club beat.

Kah-Lo shares, “I loved Alice after watching her at Splendour and so glad we got to create this gem of a track together. It’s so fun and reminds me of a James Bond theme pop exploration.” For Alice Ivy, the feeling was mutual. “I’ve always been a fan of Kah-Lo,” she explains. “We finally found time during my recent stint in New York City and we smashed out most of ‘Criminal’ in a day. A couple months later, my friends The Knocks sent me a folder full of samples and vocals that they weren’t using on their album and I found these really dope BJ The Chicago Kid stems that felt like a good fit for ‘Criminal.’ I dropped them in and made a couple of tweaks and it worked perfectly! That so rarely happens, they were in the same key and almost at the same tempo! I loved Disclosure’s album ‘Energy’, and I was inspired to make room for at least one big dance banger on my new album, and for me, that’s ‘Criminal!’”

Alice Ivy tour Australian dates

May 9 – Gilligans – Cairns*

May 10 – Dalrymple Hotel – Garbutt*

May 11 – Magnums – Airlie Beach*

May 12 – Metropolitan Hotel – Mackay*

May 15 – Flamingos – Rockhampton*

May 16 – Harvey Road Tavern – Gladstone*

May 17 – The Station – Birtinya*

May 18 – Racehorse Hotel – Ipswich*

May 23 – King Stree – Newcastle*

May 24 – Uni Bar – Wollongong*

May 25 – Marlin Hotel – Ulladulla*

June 21 – Lion Arts Factory – Tarntanya / Adelaide

June 22 – The Night Cat – Naarm / Melbourne

June 28 – Mojo’s Bar – Walyalup / Freemantle

July 5 – The Zoo – Meanjin / Brisbane

July 12 – Oxford Art Factory – Eora / Sydney

July 13 – Altar – nipaluna / Hobart

*Supporting San Cisco

