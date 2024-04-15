Weyes Blood – Andromeda

Weyes Blood is sharing a new video for “Andromeda” from her acclaimed 2019 album on Sub Pop Titanic Rising in celebration of the album’s five-year anniversary.

The long-lost video was partially filmed in 2018 and wasn’t completed until 2024. Directed by Natalie Mering, Ambar Navarro, and Colton Stock. “Andromeda” stars Mering in multiple dimensions – as an astronaut and a mysteriously omniscient alien riding a meteor.

Titanic Rising has sold over 157k (consumption) since release, with “Andromeda” being streamed over 80 million times, making it Weyes Blood’s most popular track to date.

Weyes Blood’s most recent release is the equally acclaimed 2022 album And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow.

#weyesblood