Today, alt-pop sensation girli launches her brand new interactive online experience the girliverse. She will also be hosting a livestream Q&A in her Discord server to celebrate the launch of the girliverse, showing the first reveals of the new website to viewers.

Taking inspiration from the music video for her song “Matriarchy,” the title track from her forthcoming new album due out Friday, May 17th, Matriarchy Mansion is brought to life in a vivid digital dollhouse full of items, accessories and secret clues that unlock a wide range of special features that make up the girliverse.

Set across three floors (lounge, bedroom, walk-in wardrobe), the girliverse is a new focal point for girli’s passionate and loyal community of fans to interact, socialize and keep up to date with the latest happenings in Matriarchy Mansion.

In the beautifully decorated lounge, users can explore portraits of girli’s most inspirational LGBTQIA+ figures from throughout history, check out some of her favorite books, as well as access the 90s style TV with a bespoke channel list of her latest music videos. The bedroom has fan art adorning the walls, a diary with girli’s latest personal updates, a classic Windows XP PC with exclusive behind the scenes photos and a Tracklist Treasure Hunt of her new album Matriarchy. Lastly, the walk-in wardrobe features brand new items from the Matriarchy merch collection, as well as copies of her upcoming new album available to order through the online store.

There are also various secret clues dotted around the girliverse. Users can communicate while on the site using the built-in Discord pop-up on an exclusive channel where they can share these clues to unlock hidden features.

A truly unique experience, the girliverse allows fans to delve into the bright and colorful world of girli like never before.

Speaking about the full range of features available within the girliverse, girli says: “Fans can explore three rooms: my bedroom, living room and my walk-in wardrobe. Each are full of super fun interactive features; they can have a look on my computer and find loads of photos from tour, they can read my diary entries, they can see all of my favourite women & LGBTQ+ figures from history in pictures on the walls, they can visit my library and see what book I’m reading at the moment and they can have a look on my 90s TV and watch my music videos.

“My new album Matriarchy is all about community, so having a digital space for fans to come together and learn and play was something I wanted to share.”

#girlimusic