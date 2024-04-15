Blushing – Slyce

Blushing — the Austin, TX-based band consisting of the double husband and wife pairs of Christina and Noe Carmona and Michelle and Jacob Soto — present a new single/video, “Slyce,” from their forthcoming album, Sugarcoat, out May 3rd via Kanine.

“Slyce” shows Blushing at their most sonically experimental. The verses splash around elements of psych and shoegaze that rise towards an anthemic chorus. Lyrically, the song uses imagery of cuts and breaks to convey the damage that can be caused by engaging in toxic relationships, even when you just can’t help yourself.

The last song to be recorded during the Sugarcoat sessions, the band’s only option for recording was to utilize the Austin Community College recording studio where their producer and engineer Elliott Frazier happened to be a teacher. The recording sessions would occur during Frazier’s classroom time, so that meant the band performed and recorded in front of a classroom of kids and adults, all while Frazier explained to the class what he was doing at the console, incorporating it into his lessons. The track also features Christina’s dad Carlos Fernandez, a classical pianist who lends his piano playing talents over the song’s bridge.

Blushing Tour Dates

Thu. May 2 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas (album release show)

Wed. May 15 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Underground *

Thu. May 16 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

Sat. May 18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

Sun. May 19 – McAllen, TX @ The Gremlin *

Fri. June 14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head

Sat. June 15 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

Sun. June 16 – Nashville, TN @ 5 spot

Tue. June 18 – Washington, DC @ Pie Shop %

Wed. June 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s %

Thu. June 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right %

Fri. June 21 – Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts %

Sat. June 22 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground %

Sun. June 23 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz %

Mon. June 24 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison %

Wed. June 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls Funhouse %

Thu. June 27 – Detroit, MI @ Small’s %

Fri. June 28 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland

Sat. June 29 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

Mon. July 1 – Denver, CO @ Skylark Lounge

Wed. July 3 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

Thu. July 4 – Portland, OR @ The Six

Fri. July 5 – San Francisco, CA @ Kilowatt

Sat. July 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

Sun. July 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

Mon. July 8 – El Paso, TX @ Rosewood

Sun. Sept. 1 – Cambridge, UK @ Portland Arms ^

Mon. Sept. 2 – Leeds, UK @ Old Woollen ^

Tue. Sept. 3 – Glasgow, UK @ Room 2 ^

Wed. Sept. 4 – Stockton-on-Trees, UK @ Georgian Theatre ^

Thu. Sept. 5 – Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute ^

Fri. Sept. 6 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Islington ^

Sat. Sept. 7 – Brighton, UK @ Dust ^

* = w/ Slater

%= w/ Airiel

^= w/ Ringo Deathstarr

#blushingband