Blunt Chunks – Can’t Be The End
Today, Blunt Chunks shares her final offering “Can’t Be The End” off her highly anticipated debut album, The Butterfly Myth, out this Friday, April 19th via Telephone Explosion.
Caitlin Woelfle-O’Brien says, This song was written during a very difficult moment in my life, resisting the end to a relationship, and spiralling into the depths of depression and grief. It came out of me (with many more verses) one painful winter day in rural Quebec, and I think it really sums up the theme of the record. Resisting change is actually what happens on a cellular level during metamorphosis from caterpillar to butterfly. While the lyrics are really a pleading cry to not be abandoned, I think by the end of the tune, singing with my beautiful friend J Valerione and the wonderful Quinn Bates (Quarterback), we finally let go a little bit, and the energy shifts. As bad as we want things to be different, the outro gives an understanding that nothing ever really ends, it just transforms.
#bluntchunks