FoCoMX 2024 – Fort Collins Music Experiment – April 19 & 20, 2024
Ft. Collins, CO
April 19 & 20, 2024
It’s the return of FoCoMX with 350 Colorado bands on 35 stages. It features music of all genres from dj & Hip Hop to singer-songwriter, blues, indie rock and more.
It is a chance to see old friends including Angie Stevens, Edison, Fierce Bad Rabbit, Post Paradise, and more. We’ve also had the chance to see artists mature including the Taylor Shae Band. This year we present some new faces:
Bitchflower – Bitchflower is a Ft Collins band formed in 2023 with a punk & psychedelic sound.
#bitchflower_
Fancy Bits – Fancy Bits is a female four pierce pop band leading with captivating harmonies.
#fancybitsmusic
Jaiel – Jaiel is a quadruple threat: Singer-songwriter, dancer, actress and model. Her debut EP The Magical World of Black Girlhood is led by the single “Sunshine Lovin’. She is getting ready to release a new EP this year.
#asweethippie
Modrn – modrn is a duo consisting of multi-instrumentalists Charlie Montoya and Sofia Ailicez.
#modrnofficial
Mystee – Ilana Held leads this pop folk band formed in 2021 and made a 4 piece in 2022.
#mysteemusic
Tiny Tomboy – Tiny Tomboy is a rockin’ trio led by Eliza Neiman-Golden.
#tinytomboyband
Wendy Woo’s Girl Crush – Wendy Woo is a Colorado original who has dominated the stages for decades. She has a new female fronted project.
#the_realwendywoo