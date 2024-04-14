FoCoMX 2024 – Fort Collins Music Experiment – April 19 & 20, 2024

FoCoMX 2024– Fort Collins Music Experiment

Ft. Collins, CO

April 19 & 20, 2024

It’s the return of FoCoMX with 350 Colorado bands on 35 stages. It features music of all genres from dj & Hip Hop to singer-songwriter, blues, indie rock and more.

It is a chance to see old friends including Angie Stevens, Edison, Fierce Bad Rabbit, Post Paradise, and more. We’ve also had the chance to see artists mature including the Taylor Shae Band. This year we present some new faces:

Bitchflower – Bitchflower is a Ft Collins band formed in 2023 with a punk & psychedelic sound.

#bitchflower_

Fancy Bits – Fancy Bits is a female four pierce pop band leading with captivating harmonies.

#fancybitsmusic

Jaiel – Jaiel is a quadruple threat: Singer-songwriter, dancer, actress and model. Her debut EP The Magical World of Black Girlhood is led by the single “Sunshine Lovin’. She is getting ready to release a new EP this year.

#asweethippie

Modrn – modrn is a duo consisting of multi-instrumentalists Charlie Montoya and Sofia Ailicez.

#modrnofficial

Mystee – Ilana Held leads this pop folk band formed in 2021 and made a 4 piece in 2022.

#mysteemusic

Tiny Tomboy – Tiny Tomboy is a rockin’ trio led by Eliza Neiman-Golden.

#tinytomboyband

Wendy Woo’s Girl Crush – Wendy Woo is a Colorado original who has dominated the stages for decades. She has a new female fronted project.

#the_realwendywoo





