Tosh Alexander – Chat To Me Nice

Today R&B-reggae sensation, artist Tosh Alexander serves up a sizzling return with a sultry new offering “Chat To Me Nice.” The intoxicating cut wrapped in warm, crisp vocals and lush production finds the acclaimed Jamaican-American artist entering a new chapter & fresh start as she aims to showcase her wide range of musicality that expands beyond the coats of the Caribbean seas. “Chat To Me Nice” the official music video will premiere at 1PM EST on April 12 via Tosh’s official YouTube channel.

Directed by Djuvane Armstrong (Sean Paul, Masicka, Shenseea) the visual experience is poised to propel the enchanting allure of Tosh Alexander on center stage—bringing the essence of the track to cinematic heights.

Referencing the new track, Tosh shares, “For Chat To Me Nice, the melodies came to me first, and then I started to ask myself how you would want a guy to approach you. I knew I wanted to go for a record that feels very 90s with a modern twist. Chat To Me Nice has all the elements of Tosh Alexander, R&B, Reggae, and a bit of Dancehall mixed in, with a strong baseline to coincide with the tempo and instruments.”

