The Greeting Committee – Everyone’s Gone and I Know I’m The Cause
Kansas City’s indie-rock band The Greeting Committee have just announced their highly anticipated new album Everyone’s Gone and I Know I’m The Cause, set for release on June 21. Returning with a fresh sound, the band’s new project meticulously balances vulnerability and self-reflection after experiencing their share of grief and loss. The result is an album that is a kaleidoscope of emotions amidst punchy pop tracks and captivating anthems; each song reflecting the mindset that founding members Addie Sartino and Pierce Turcotte were experiencing through their growing pains.
Alongside the announcement, today The Greeting Committee unleashed their newest single + video “How It Goes.”
Written with COIN frontman Chase Lawrence, the track’s inception stemmed from Lawrence referring to The Greeting Committee shows as ‘a cute party you wouldn’t want to miss.’ The infectious indie-rocker reflects on the strains of personal flaws and how they can negatively impact relationships over time. The band expands, “In typical TGC fashion, the song is met with vulnerable lyrics hiding behind shiny indie pop sonics. ‘How It Goes’ captures the frustration of feeling stuck in a cycle with your own flaws and faults.” ‘I’m a regular at this place. Great,’ front-woman Addie Sartino sings as if rolling her eyes at herself.
The Greeting Committee have also announced a massive US tour this summer to celebrate the new album.
Tour Dates:
July 9 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Hall
July 10 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
July 12 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
July 13 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
July 16 Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live
July 17 Boston, MA @ Sinclair
July 19 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
July 20 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s
July 21 Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
July 23 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
July 24 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
July 26 OKC, OK @ Resonant Head
July 27 Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips FTW
July 28 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
July 30 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent
July 31 San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room House of Blues
Aug 2 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
Aug 3 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Aug 4 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
Aug 6 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
Aug 7 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore
Aug 8 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Aug 10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
Aug 11 Denver, CO @ Bluebird
#thegcband