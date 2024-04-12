Linsey Stirling ft Royal & The Serpent – Inner Gold
Today, multi-talented violinist, dancer, and entertainer extraordinaire Lindsey Stirling releases her transcendent new single “Inner Gold” featuring the alt artist Royal & the Serpent. Featuring strutting rhythms, luminous textures, and the gorgeously strange vocals of Royal, “Inner Gold” tells the tale of suffering through deception and emerging with a renewed sense of self-reliance.
The “Inner Gold” music video, which is also out today, sees Lindsey and Royal donning intricate burnt orange costumes and lots of glitter at a dance tryout, encouraging viewers to follow their inner gold.
Duality (out June 14th via Concord Records) encompasses a dozen songs showcasing Stirling’s refined musicality and gift for sculpting deeply expressive melodies. But while the album’s first half centers on a grandiose and elaborate composed sound informed by Celtic music and other global influences, its latter half leans toward a boldly original form of left-of-center pop. A profoundly imaginative songwriter, Stirling makes brilliant use of each sonic setting by exploring intricate questions of intuition and truth.
“Inner Gold” is the second release off Lindsey’s new album, Duality.
2024 North American Duality Tour Routing:
Friday, July 12, 2024 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theater
Saturday, July 13, 2024 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Monday, July 15, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
Wednesday, July 17, 2024 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Friday, July 19, 2024 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
Saturday, July 20, 2024 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Monday, July 22, 2024 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre
Tuesday, July 23, 2024 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
Wednesday, July 24, 2024 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Friday, July 26, 2024 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre
Saturday, July 27, 2024 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
Monday, July 29, 2024 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Wednesday, July 31, 2024 – Clearwater, FL – The Sound
Thursday, August 1, 2024 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Friday, August 2, 2024 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater
Saturday, August 3, 2024 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
Monday, August 5, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Tuesday, August 6, 2024 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
Thursday, August 8, 2024 – Asheville, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Center
Friday, August 9, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
Saturday, August 10, 2024 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Tuesday, August 13, 2024 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Wednesday, August 14, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
Thursday, August 15, 2024 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Friday, August 16, 2024 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
Saturday, August 17, 2024 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Monday, August 19, 2024 – Huber Heights, OH – The Rose Music Center at The Heights
Tuesday, August 20, 2024 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Thursday, August 22, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre
Friday, August 23, 2024 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre
Saturday, August 24, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Monday, August 26, 2024 – Omaha, NE – The Astro
Wednesday, August 28, 2024 – Idaho Falls, ID – Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center
Thursday, August 29, 2024 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Friday, August 30, 2024 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater
Saturday, August 31, 2024 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino
Monday, September 2, 2024 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Tuesday, September 3, 2024 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Wednesday, September 4, 2024 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater
Friday, September 6, 2024 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Saturday, September 7, 2024 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
Monday, September 9, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tuesday, September 10, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
Wednesday, September 11, 2024 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater
#lindseystirling