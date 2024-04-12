Today, multi-talented violinist, dancer, and entertainer extraordinaire Lindsey Stirling releases her transcendent new single “Inner Gold” featuring the alt artist Royal & the Serpent. Featuring strutting rhythms, luminous textures, and the gorgeously strange vocals of Royal, “Inner Gold” tells the tale of suffering through deception and emerging with a renewed sense of self-reliance.

The “Inner Gold” music video, which is also out today, sees Lindsey and Royal donning intricate burnt orange costumes and lots of glitter at a dance tryout, encouraging viewers to follow their inner gold.

Duality (out June 14th via Concord Records) encompasses a dozen songs showcasing Stirling’s refined musicality and gift for sculpting deeply expressive melodies. But while the album’s first half centers on a grandiose and elaborate composed sound informed by Celtic music and other global influences, its latter half leans toward a boldly original form of left-of-center pop. A profoundly imaginative songwriter, Stirling makes brilliant use of each sonic setting by exploring intricate questions of intuition and truth.

“Inner Gold” is the second release off Lindsey’s new album, Duality.

2024 North American Duality Tour Routing:

Friday, July 12, 2024 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theater

Saturday, July 13, 2024 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Monday, July 15, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Friday, July 19, 2024 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Saturday, July 20, 2024 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Monday, July 22, 2024 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Friday, July 26, 2024 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

Saturday, July 27, 2024 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

Monday, July 29, 2024 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 – Clearwater, FL – The Sound

Thursday, August 1, 2024 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Friday, August 2, 2024 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater

Saturday, August 3, 2024 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Monday, August 5, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Thursday, August 8, 2024 – Asheville, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Center

Friday, August 9, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Saturday, August 10, 2024 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Thursday, August 15, 2024 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Friday, August 16, 2024 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

Saturday, August 17, 2024 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Monday, August 19, 2024 – Huber Heights, OH – The Rose Music Center at The Heights

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Thursday, August 22, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

Friday, August 23, 2024 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

Saturday, August 24, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Monday, August 26, 2024 – Omaha, NE – The Astro

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 – Idaho Falls, ID – Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center

Thursday, August 29, 2024 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Friday, August 30, 2024 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

Saturday, August 31, 2024 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Monday, September 2, 2024 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Tuesday, September 3, 2024 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

Friday, September 6, 2024 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Saturday, September 7, 2024 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

Monday, September 9, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

#lindseystirling