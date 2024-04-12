Eletto – I Wanna Be The Star!

Today, indie-folk duo Eletto have released their debut EP I Wanna Be The Star!, which comes complete with two brand new singles ‘Out Of My Mind’ and ‘Hey Yah!’.

Composed of South-Yorkshire best friends Zoe Aradipioti and Mila Whitaker, the duo have been gearing up to today’s release since the start of this year, and they do not disappoint with the wave of mesmerising contemporary folk energy they channel across this new body of work. The project is available now on your streaming service of choice via APOLLO Distribution.

Having kicked off 2024 strongly through introducing this project with their first single off the EP ‘Fool’, which was later followed by ‘Danced with a Stranger’. In doing so, Eletto have built great anticipation surrounding today’s release and gave their audience a satisfying taste of what was to come. Alongside ‘Fool’ and ‘Danced with a Stranger’, the EP also includes two brand new singles, titled ‘Out of My Mind’ and ‘Hey Yah!’

Speaking on their new single ‘Out of My Mind’, Eletto share that; “‘Out of My Mind’ is in keeping with our folk style while applying rock influences. Out of My mind delves into the complicated nature and conflicting feelings of love and lust. This fast paced song evokes a whirlwind of emotions, describing the torment and exhaustion of an intense but insecure relationship.”

“You could call Hey Yah the star of the EP; the lyrics in this catchy track features the EP title “I wanna be the star”. Hey Yah! channels determination and explores the frustration of sometimes being undermined as young women in the music industry. Influenced by the likes of The Indigo Girls and Alanis Morissette, this upbeat track embodies both 90’s alternative rock and classic country”

