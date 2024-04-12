Ciara Grace – Don’t Love Me Now

Rising singer-songwriter Ciara Grace has released the third single “Don’t Love Me Now” from her eagerly awaited debut album, Write It Down today, and the track is available across all digital platforms.

It was written by Grace and co-produced alongside 2x GRAMMY® Award-winning producer/engineer Glenn Barratt (Melody Gardot, Shirley Ceasar).

“I wrote this song mostly as satire,” says Grace. “I was sixteen, freshly broken up with, and trying to fix my pride. It made me feel better to create this caricature of myself who was never going to get her heart broken because she wasn’t going to stay long enough to give anyone the chance.

“Over the course of working on my debut album, this song above the others has really taken on a life of its own and I knew it deserved to be a single. It’s usually the fan favorite and the most fun to play live. I’m very excited to share it with the world.”

