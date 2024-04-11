Most people know musicians as keen observers of the world around them, but many do not realize that they are true untapped resources for thoughtful, incisive food and travel writing. In TASTE IN MUSIC: Eating on Tour with Indie Musicians (Chronicle Books | September 24, 2024| $27.95| Hardcover) musician Alex Bleeker (Real Estate) and food and travel journalist Luke Pyenson (formerly of Frankie Cosmos), explore the unique relationship between touring and food and the bonds formed by shared meals and culinary adventures.

With over twenty years of experience in the music industry, Alex and Luke are the perfect guides to take readers on tour with a diverse lineup of inspiring indie musicians from around the world, sharing meals and travel experiences, peeking behind the curtain at this singular and singularly misunderstood way of life. These stories, like the best songs or meals, evoke something central about the human experience. Having toured with their own bands—Real Estate and Frankie Cosmos, respectively—they’re asking all the right questions, shedding light and understanding on the lives of touring musicians and the people feeding them. TASTE IN MUSIC offers a unique glimpse into the off-stage experiences of a diverse lineup of fellow Indie musicians, each with their own ideas on food as it relates to hospitality, self-care, family, and identity, including:

Featuring stories from:

Robin Pecknold (Fleet Foxes)

Natalie Mering (Weyes Blood)

Mark Ibold (Pavement)

John Gourley (Portugal. The Man)

Chris Frantz (Talking Heads)

Eric Slick (Dr. Dog)

Amelia Meath (Sylvan Esso)

Kevin Morby

Brian Weitz (Animal Collective)

Bob Mould (Hüsker Dü)

Dawn Richard

Devendra Banhart

Andy Cabic (Vetiver)

Greta Kline (Frankie Cosmos)

The Beths

Gus Lobban (Kero Kero Bonito)

Steve Sladkowski (PUP)

Sasami Ashworth (SASAMI)

Meg Duffy (Hand Habits)

Sadie Dupuis (Speedy Ortiz)

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

Stephanie Phillips (Big Joanie)

Sen Morimoto

Juan Wauters

Cadien Lake James (Twin Peaks)

Lily Chait (private chef for Phoebe Bridgers and boygenius)

Adam Schatz (Japanese Breakfast; Landlady)

Michael Stern

Cheetie Kumar (The Cherry Valence, Birds of Avalon, co-owner of Kings and chef/owner of Ajja)

Damon Krukowski and Naomi Yang (Galaxie 500, Damon & Naomi)

André Gomes (promoter)

Ethan Bassford (Ava Luna)

Cole Furlow (Dead Gaze; Dent May)

Chuck Hughes and Danny Smiles (chefs)

Nick Farkas

Nick Harris (All Dogs)

Shannon Logan (promoter)

Chantal Masson (promoter)

Hicham Bouhasse (Imarhan)

Sebastian Modak (Infinity Girl)

Hermon Mehari

Jc Cairns (Martha) and Ruby Tandoh

In addition to meditations about eating on tour, Pyenson and Bleeker have gathered illuminating and thought-provoking stories that take place on five continents, in private homes and street-side stalls, in temples of fine dining and in actual temples, backstage and in the van, early morning and late at night. Stories that deal with the best parts of touring: meaningful cultural exchange, hospitality-induced euphoria, and the opportunity to build relationships around the world. And the worst: loneliness, exhaustion, estrangement from family and friends, struggles with disordered eating, and unsteady access to medical care.