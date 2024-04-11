Sonja – Discretion for The Generous

Today, Century Media Records welcomes Philadelphia heavy metal band Sonja to its roster. Conceptualized in 2014, Sonja are capturing the true spirit of metal and rock n’ roll with a dark and sensual approach. Following their 2022 debut album Loud Arriver, Sonja now expose their new single “Discretion for the Generous.”

The powerful track intermingles gothic rock style with a habitually infectious chorus that incites a fiery metal whirlwind. Vocalist and guitarist Melissa Moore commands melody and lyrics, derived from perception and transaction. The music video matches the track’s intensity, displaying not only a striking performance from the band but a parallel tale of art and objectification. Sonja delve through the hands of lust and temptation while setting forth their own path, something that has become dominant though the elevation of the band.

On the single and signing Moore bares:

“It’s a potent experience to write, record, film a video at my home, and immediately release a song that is literally encompassing my life right now.

Sonja is our Goddess and she despises compromise. We exist for her extreme desire and as such we are full-on at all times. To create the art worthy of her name we rip through our realities into the new planes of existence she demands. We are grateful for those who join us on this path of serving her.

Escaping to Portugal to write the lyrics, I attempted to articulate some of the insanity back in Philly. When I returned home, we turned the volume UP.

Century Media became our new sugar daddy.

We stare into each other’s souls with an unhinged need to push each other over the edge. It’s pointless to even try to predict what kind of fucked up situations we are all going to end up in.

Some knowledge can only be found in the dark.”

Mike Gitter, VP of A&R at Century Media Records adds on welcoming Sonja:

“When we first heard Sonja’s Loud Arriver, it was as full of heaviness, angst, sexuality and heart as a rock record could be. Like the band itself, it both challenged and waved a bloody sword for the classic and the contemporary. ‘Discretion For the Generous,’ in true Sonja fashion, occupies the space where Manowar, Danzig and Mercyful Fate conjure and conquer at the best late night party you can imagine. Century Media is proud to be Sonja’s new label home.”

Tour Dates:

EUROPE

16/04 – Ghent, BE – Asgaard

17/04 – Tilburg, NL – Roadburn

18/04 – Leeuwarden, NL – Alternative Rockcafé Mukkes

20/04 – Hambug, DE Bambi calore

21/04 – Berlin, DE – Urban Spree

23/04 – Leipzig, DE – Black Label

24/04 – Bochum DE – Die Trompete

25/04 – Kassel, DE – Goldgrube

26/04 – Göppingen, DE – Zille

27/04 – Lauda-Konigshofen, DE – Keep It True Festival

NORTH AMERICA w/ Wayfarer

4/30 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

5/01 – Sacramento, CA – Cafe Colonial

5/02 – Oakland, CA – Stork Club

5/03 – Los Angeles, CA – Knucklehead

5/04 – Phoenix, AZ – Nile Underground

5/05 Gallup, NM – The Juggernaut Music

5/06 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister

5/08 – Austin, TX – Mohawk (indoors)

5/09 – New Orleans, LA – Siberia

5/10 – Atlanta, GA – Boggs Social & Supply

5/11 – Asheville, NC – Eulogy

5/12 – Washington DC – Atlas Brew Works

5/13 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

5/14 – Brooklyn, NY – Market Hotel

5/15 – Boston, MA – Middle East (upstairs)

5/16 – Montreal, QC – Piranha Bar

5/17 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison

5/18 – Youngstown, OH – Westside Bowl

5/19 – Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle

5/21 – Chicago, IL – Reggies Rock Club

5/22 – Milwaukee, Wl – X-Ray Arcade

5/23 – St Paul, MN – Turf Club

5/24 – Lincoln, NE – Cosmic Eye

5/25 – Denver, CO – Hi-Dive*

5/26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Aces High*

6/07 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall*

*Sonja Only

#sonjaphilly