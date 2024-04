Fresh off two performances opening for Bar Italia in the Pacific Northwest, Kate Davis is following up her critically acclaimed 2023 album Fish Bowl with the new track “Cunty Bang Bang” today.

“ “Cunty Bang Bang is for the girls,” Davis explains. “Get cozy. Get psychological. How high do sharks fly? Produced, imagined, and almost entirely played by my musical hero, Micah Preite.”

