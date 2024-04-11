Gloom Girl MFG – Bashitlorette

Today, Nashville punk quartet Gloom Girl MFG unleashed “Batshitlorette,” their blistering new single and bachelorette party awareness PSA.

The song will feature on their upcoming EP, Polycrisis, produced by Brad Shultz of Cage The Elephant and released on May 3 via Sign From The Universe Entertainment.

Staying true to the band’s punk core and mission statement of defying the global gloom, “Batshitlorette” is a rock satirical take on Nashville’s country music and Broadway party scene. While its message criticized the excessive party culture, “Batshitlorette” is yet another defiant rock classic from Gloom Girl MFG filled with insinuating bass lines and gnawing guitar solos.

Lead singer Paige MacKinnon remarked on the single: “‘Batshitlorette’ is a dogfight. Picture the Greasers vs. the Socs, except make it the Nashville Locals vs. the Bachelorettes. In this song, we’re at play with the idea of local insularity in contrast with bachelorette party mayhem here in Nashville, Tennessee. It is a song that is both dead serious and absolutely absurd all wrapped up in an epic punk package. On brand with the EP, we can’t help but expand our grief and frustration beyond our city walls, and turn it into a bigger declaration: Ignore the future of our youth, and you will pay the consequences.”

Brad Shultz praised the band: “Absolutely love working with Gloom Girl! It’s so inspiring to be involved with an artist in the midst of them truly exploring, finding, and pushing the boundaries of their sound.”

