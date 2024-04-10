Dallas-based dream-pop band SECRECIES is excited to share their latest single and video “Fashion Week” the latest single to be released from the band’s anticipated new album Perfect Bite out May 17 on Idol Records.

“Fashion Week,” and its accompanying video which was directed & edited by the band’s Shawn Magill and filmed by Vera Hernandez.

SECRECIES has announced a hometown record release show taking place on Saturday, May 18 at the Doublewide in Dallas.

SECRECIES is the project of multifaceted songwriter, producer, musician, and band leader, Shawn Magill. Perfect Bite features songs born amid the pandemic and new band members in an ever-rotating cast of talent. The new album is the sequel to SECRECIES’ self-titled debut in 2019.

#secreciesmusic