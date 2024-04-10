Joalin – Bikini

Artist on the rise, Joalin (pronounced Jo-ah-lin) shares her new anthem, “Bikini”, today via Because London Records, the new frontline imprint from London Records. On “Bikini”, Joalin is revelling in being young, wild, and free. Over a speedy dembow beat and ear-worming synth melody, the 22-year-old rising star puckishly sings of living lavishly before the playful production bursts into a full house shuffle. The eye-catching Technicolor visuals, fittingly shot in Miami and directed by Senseishands (Sexy Redd, Kodak Black) and Suavefilms (Drake, SZA), bring her club-indebted fantasy to life in corner shops, streetside dance-offs and the warm embrace of the sea. Like its title, this is a joyful anthem about leaning into frivolity and fun.

Speaking about the track, Joalin reveals, “‘Bikini’ is a 360 from my latest release ‘La Chica-ca’ which was super mellow and in a way had a very Finnish sound. ‘Bikini’ is weird, it’s uptempo, it’s full of funny wordplay and just much more in your face. It’s still very Joalin, tho. It has a mix of Latin inspired sounds like dembow but ends in a very EDM type beat. The song tells a story; a hot girl in her twenties sipping a cold corona with lime at the beach somewhere in Mexico. Life is good, partying and making $$$ is her only agenda. But at the same time don’t get it twisted, nobody owns her cause she’s a bossss bi*** and that pink bikini is not coming off!!”

Check out her new mini documentary, ‘Who Is Joalin?’

#_joalin