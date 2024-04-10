Norwegian artist Bby Ivy releases the video for the powerful song, “Does It Make You Feel Like A Man.”

Bby Ivy says:

“This track is deeply personal to me as it delves into my own experience with sexual assault. Through raw emotion and heartfelt lyrics, I aim to shed light on the struggles faced by survivors while empowering them to speak out and seek support. The track has already garnered significant attention on platforms like TikTok, amassing hundreds of thousands of views and sparking important conversations around trauma and resilience.”

