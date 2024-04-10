Bad Bad Hats – Bored In The Summer

Minneapolis’ indie rock heroes Bad Bad Hats will release their brand new self-titled album this Friday, April 12 on Don Giovanni Records.

Today the band debuts the final album preview track “Bored In The Summer”.

Harkening back to their early GarageBand days, the song muses on the passing of time. Kerry Alexander shares, “When Bad Bad Hats first began, I used to demo out all our songs in Garageband. I love going through all the keyboard sounds and drum loops (Edgy Drums 3!) and building a track. But as the band progressed, I got away from this process in lieu of figuring it all out live in the studio with the band and our producer. “Bored in the Summer” marked my return to Garageband. It was gratifying to know I could still do it. We kept some of my Garageband keyboard parts for the final version, but we amped up the arrangement with Chris and Con’s energetic bass and drum parts and the addition of a key change. It brings a certain levity to the chorus that we love.”

Bad Bad Hats Tour Dates:

US

4/26: Superior, WI @ Earth Rider Brewery

4/27: Chatfield, MN @ Chatfield Center for the Arts

5/3: Des Moines, IA @ xBk Live

5/4: Milwaukee, WI @ Lilliput Records

5/5: Detroit, MI @ Lager House

5/7: Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

5/8: Washington, DC @ Union Stage

5/9: Plains, PA @ River Street Jazz Café

5/10: Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

5/11: Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

5/13: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

5/14: Amherst, MA @ The Drake

5/15: Buffalo, NY @ The 9th Ward at Babeville

5/16: Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café

5/17: Chicago, IL @ Hideout

6/8: Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue Mainroom

UK / EU

5/27: Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

5/28: Manchester, UK @ Gulliver’s

5/29: Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

5/30: London, UK @ The Lexington

5/31: Rotterdam, NL @ Roodkapje

6/1: Paris, FR @ Supersonic (Supersonic Block Party)

