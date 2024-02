The Filipino-born singer formally embarks on her solo journey with the release of her new single and music video, “Holla.”

The song and video feature will.i.am., who has collaborated with J Rey for the last six years since The Voice Philippines champion joined the Black Eyed Peas as a featured singer/artist in 2018. “Holla,” J Rey’s first release as a solo artist on Epic Records.

