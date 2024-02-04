Ava King – SEX, MONEY, GOD

Ava King releases SEX, MONEY, GOD.

SEX. MONEY. GOD “dives into the quest for a spiritual connection in a society that often dismisses the existence of a higher power, suggesting instead that joy comes from material possessions and superficial glamor,” King explains. “SEX. MONEY. GOD. is about rediscovering our inherent value and the idea that our worth isn’t tied to the things we own or how we look. It questions how we can come back to a place where we understand that we’re all deserving of love just by being ourselves.” Sonically echoing elements of alt-pop icons Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, and Gwen Stefani, Ava still relentlessly maintains a one-of-a-kind, edgy, punk sensibility.

For example, King makes bold and thoughtful social commentary with tracks like “Father Harvey.”

It’s “definitely the darkest and most adventurous track from the album,” King states. “While writing, I thought a lot about false idols: who and what we worship when spirituality isn’t part of the picture. I see Harvey Weinstein as a symbol of the money and power that we as a society aspire to (that is, before his downfall)… From a young age, I received messages that I needed to be a certain way if I wanted to be in (or close to) power, and so I’ve internalized the values of men like Harvey Weinstein, and started seeing myself from their point of view: worth only as much as I could be pretty, young, and charming, or rich & powerful… I’m very proud of the writing in the bridge of the song– it’s a prayer to be released from that way of thinking, and instead to see myself the way a benevolent, loving figure would see me.”

The SEX. MONEY. GOD showcase on February 5 will be directed by Upright Citizens Brigade’s Christopher Renfro and choreographed by Brazilian-born & L.A.-based Fernanda Teixeira. “Think of the one-woman show FleaBag, but with music and comedy,” King says. The show centers on an anti-heroine who you’ll find lovable and appealing, despite (maybe even because of) her complexities. The music will fit into the showcase “kind of like chocolate chips in cookie batter, haphazardly folded in. It might be jarring, yet entertaining,” King muses. SEX. MONEY. GOD walks you through the story of the album in order, the first couple of songs representing SEX, the next few MONEY, and the final three songs GOD. It will be a religious experience… The show is a physical and spiritual realization of Ava King’s holistic vision. “I always felt I didn’t fit into the music industry on the label side. I wasn’t ‘cool’ enough as an artist. I’m more interested in telling self-deprecating jokes about myself than being an icon. I feel like this show answered what it would feel like to be truly fulfilling my artistic vision.”

