The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy
The Last Dinner Party’s debut album, Prelude To Ecstasy is out today on Island Records.
The band have recently announced a 20-date North American tour in cities including Austin, New York, Portland, San Francisco, and more (full dates below). The band’s tour will kick off in Mexico City on March 19.
The Last Dinner Party on their album: “Ecstasy is a pendulum which swings between the extremes of human emotion, from the ecstasy of passion to the sublimity of pain, and it is this concept which binds our album together. This is an archeology of ourselves; you can exhume our collective and individual experiences and influences from within its fabric. We exorcised guitars for their solos, laid bare confessions directly from diary pages, and summoned an orchestra to bring our vision to life.
“It is our greatest honour and pride to present this offering to the world, it is everything we are.”
Watch “Portrait Of A Dead Girl”
The Last Dinner Party are: Abigail Morris – vocals / Aurora Nishevci – keys / Emily Roberts – lead guitar/flute / Georgia Davies – bass / Lizzie Mayland – guitar
North American Headline Dates:
19th March – Lunario, Mexico City
21st March – Scoot Inn, Austin SOLD OUT
22nd March – The Studio at The Factory, Dallas
24th March – Royale, Boston SOLD OUT
26th March – Webster Hall, New York- SOLD OUT
27th March – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn- SOLD OUT
29th March – Studio TD, Montreal- *new venue upgraded to MTELUS
30th March – The Concert Hall, Toronto- *new venue upgraded to
Queen Elizabeth Theatre
31st March – The Majestic Theatre, Detroit
2nd April – Newport Music Hall, Columbus
4th April – First Avenue, Minneapolis
5th April – Turner Hall Ballroom, Milwaukee
9th April – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, Portland
10th April – Hollywood Theatre, Vancouver SOLD OUT
11th April – The Showbox, Seattle- *new venue upgraded to Showbox Sodo
13th April – Coachella Festival, Indio
14th April – Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix SOLD OUT
16th April – Bimbo’s 365 Club, San Francisco SOLD OUT
20th April – Coachella Festival, Indio
31st July – The Truman, Kansas City
2nd August – Hinterland Music Festival, Saint Charles, IA
6th August – Gothic Theatre, Englewood
7th August – The Complex, Salt Lake City
