The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy

The Last Dinner Party’s debut album, Prelude To Ecstasy is out today on Island Records.

The band have recently announced a 20-date North American tour in cities including Austin, New York, Portland, San Francisco, and more (full dates below). The band’s tour will kick off in Mexico City on March 19.

The Last Dinner Party on their album: “Ecstasy is a pendulum which swings between the extremes of human emotion, from the ecstasy of passion to the sublimity of pain, and it is this concept which binds our album together. This is an archeology of ourselves; you can exhume our collective and individual experiences and influences from within its fabric. We exorcised guitars for their solos, laid bare confessions directly from diary pages, and summoned an orchestra to bring our vision to life.

“It is our greatest honour and pride to present this offering to the world, it is everything we are.”

Watch “Portrait Of A Dead Girl”

The Last Dinner Party are: Abigail Morris – vocals / Aurora Nishevci – keys / Emily Roberts – lead guitar/flute / Georgia Davies – bass / Lizzie Mayland – guitar

North American Headline Dates:

19th March – Lunario, Mexico City

21st March – Scoot Inn, Austin SOLD OUT

22nd March – The Studio at The Factory, Dallas

24th March – Royale, Boston SOLD OUT

26th March – Webster Hall, New York- SOLD OUT

27th March – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn- SOLD OUT

29th March – Studio TD, Montreal- *new venue upgraded to MTELUS

30th March – The Concert Hall, Toronto- *new venue upgraded to

Queen Elizabeth Theatre

31st March – The Majestic Theatre, Detroit

2nd April – Newport Music Hall, Columbus

4th April – First Avenue, Minneapolis

5th April – Turner Hall Ballroom, Milwaukee

9th April – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, Portland

10th April – Hollywood Theatre, Vancouver SOLD OUT

11th April – The Showbox, Seattle- *new venue upgraded to Showbox Sodo

13th April – Coachella Festival, Indio

14th April – Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix SOLD OUT

16th April – Bimbo’s 365 Club, San Francisco SOLD OUT

20th April – Coachella Festival, Indio

31st July – The Truman, Kansas City

2nd August – Hinterland Music Festival, Saint Charles, IA

6th August – Gothic Theatre, Englewood

7th August – The Complex, Salt Lake City

