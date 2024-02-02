Rosie – Lose Me Too

Today, Singer-songwriter ROSIE turns 24 and in celebration, shares her new single “Lose Me Too” via Arista Records. After 2023’s 5 Songs for Healing EP, ROSIE is feeling ready to face her fears this year.

“Lose Me Too” marks a new era in her next project of work. On the making of the track, ROSIE shares, “‘Lose Me Too’ is about someone leaving me, but not letting them take all of my favorite things with them when they do! There are certain songs, places and memories that will always remind me of the person I lost and part of me finds that terrifying. This record is about reminding myself that all of my favorite things still belong to me, and in that way, I am reclaiming my power. ‘Lose Me Too’ is the start of a new era, where I face, confront, and ultimately overcome my biggest fears.”

The songstress chants “you can’t take Bon Iver, my long brown hair” as she learns to grow to love herself as the song progresses. Rosie kicked off her birthday and the release by throwing a pop-up performance in NYC where hundreds of fans came out to celebrate with her in person.

