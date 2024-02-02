Jazzy – Shooting Star

Continuing her ascent as one of dance music’s most prominent new artists, Irish DJ and vocalist, Jazzy unveils her single “Shooting Star” via Astralwerks Records.

“Shooting Star” was initially an exclusive to the vinyl of her celebrated debut EP, Constellations, but due to popular demand, the track has finally made its way onto streaming services on an expanded version of the EP.

Jazzy has rapidly become the face of contemporary Irish Dance music. After breaking through last year with the phenomenal success of the Constellations EP, which has racked up 140 million streams, the rising artist will hit the road in the Europe on a six-city headline tour.

#jazzyofficial__

Related Images: