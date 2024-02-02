Flora Cash – Baby I Love You

Acclaimed Swedish / American husband-and-wife, indie-pop duo Flora Cash are excited to share their new single, “Baby I Love You,” the latest track to be released from their new album out October 10, 2024 on the band’s label Flower Money Records.

On the song the band says:

Lately, we find ourselves unexpectedly drawn towards a metamodern approach in our songwriting. It seems to be a natural progression of our thinking. Through that lens, Baby I Love You explores a concept of love that doesn’t need reasons or explanations. From the lowest lows to the highest highs, it just is. It’s messy and confusing. In love, sometimes not making sense makes the most sense.

We tried to capture this in the production as well, mixing different styles in a way that feels right for the message we’re conveying. Dakota Holden’s pedal steel performance adds a unique country flavor but the song doesn’t settle into a single genre. It’s different from much of what we’ve done in recent years, with a brighter, more positive feel that came as a bit of a surprise even to us.

Flora Cash, a musical duo of Shpresa Lleshaj and Cole Randall, epitomizes a journey of love, resilience, and artistic triumph. Lleshaj, forced to flee war-torn Kosovo, and Randall, who endured a turbulent upbringing with an incarcerated father, found solace in music. Their paths crossed on SoundCloud in 2012, leading to a Minneapolis meeting where Flora Cash was born. Neither hailing from fame or fortune, they united in love and music, marrying in 2013, and forging an authentic path marked by creativity and growth.

