FIIZ – Nightcap

FIIZ, the dynamic duo of Fiona (Fi) and Isabelle (Iz), known for their bold representation of the LGBTQ+ community in the music industry, share their debut EP, NIGHTCAP. More than just an album, this seven-song collection is a sensory voyage through the highs and lows of a night out, from start to finish.

NIGHTCAP is the latest manifestation of the duo’s unique synergy, which blends electronic pop, hyperpop, and EDM into an electrifying and groundbreaking sound. The creation of NIGHTCAP took place over six months in Boston, where Fi and Iz resided in Iz’s mother’s basement, crafting lyrics that reflect their life experiences as a duo. The EP delves into themes of friendship, psychedelics, and consciousness, culminating in the shared desire to end each night together no matter the state of the world. This journey is interwoven with a broader narrative on climate change, reflecting the duo’s environmental concerns, love for nature, and what they will have to witness as future generations face impending disaster. Singles, “Lungs” portrays the feeling of intense infatuation, “Phantom Limb” mourns a breach of trust, while “ALL MY WORLDS” explores the endless possibilities of dreams and perceptions. Collaborating throughout the EP with renowned Dutch producer Sietse Fase, artistically known as Evanly, FIIZ transcends musical boundaries to deliver an unparalleled auditory and sensory experience.

#FIIZmusic

Related Images: