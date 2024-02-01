Kate Yeager – Fat

Teaming up with Grammy-nominated producer Jared Anderson, Kate’s forthcoming EP Before the Lights Go Out explores themes of vulnerability, love, and self-discovery. Kate reflects on her collection of songs, “I am in my vulnerable era – there isn’t a lot of holding back. My music is crushingly blunt and unguarded.” The 2023 single “Fat” – about her lifelong struggle with being comfortable in her body – caught fire online, as a performance clip of the tune rapidly racked up over 15 million views on social media. The viral track inspired fans to share their own stories and garnered praise from fans and celebrities around the world.

Tour Dates:

2/26 – School Night @ Bardot – Los Angeles, CA

2/29 – Basement – Nashville, TN

3/6 – Pie Shop – Washington D.C.

3/7 – Drom – NYC

3/8 – Rockwood – Boston, MA

3/9 – Milkboy – Philadelphia, PA

