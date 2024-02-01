Videos

Kate Yeager – Fat

Alex Teitz 0 Comments , , ,

Kate Yaegar

Teaming up with Grammy-nominated producer Jared Anderson, Kate’s forthcoming EP Before the Lights Go Out explores themes of vulnerability, love, and self-discovery. Kate reflects on her collection of songs, “I am in my vulnerable era – there isn’t a lot of holding back. My music is crushingly blunt and unguarded.” The 2023 single “Fat” – about her lifelong struggle with being comfortable in her body – caught fire online, as a performance clip of the tune rapidly racked up over 15 million views on social media. The viral track inspired fans to share their own stories and garnered praise from fans and celebrities around the world.

Tour Dates:

2/26 – School Night @ Bardot – Los Angeles, CA

2/29 – Basement – Nashville, TN

3/6 – Pie Shop – Washington D.C.

3/7 – Drom – NYC

3/8 – Rockwood – Boston, MA

3/9 – Milkboy – Philadelphia, PA

#kateyaegarmusic

Related Images:

You May Also Like

Bailey

Bailey Callahan – City Lights

Alex Teitz 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.