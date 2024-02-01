Gia Woods – Your Engine

Today queer pop artist Gia Woods shares the music video for the title track of her recently released EP Your Engine.

Sultry, sexy, and bold, the “Your Engine” music video finds Gia owning and celebrating her identity through her unapologetically sensual physicality and provocative fashion choices.

Co-directed by Gia herself and featuring Euphoria star Chloe Cherry as a mannequin that Gia turns on (both literally and figuratively) to bring to life, the “Your Engine” video is a sleek, punchy visual spectacle celebrating the way sexuality and desire is linked to feminine empowerment.

Gia shared this about her inspiration for the video:

“Growing up, when I was shy and still in the closet, I always covered my body and tried to blend in. It was hard for me to make friends and I think a lot of that had to do with how I was hiding so much of myself and that English was my second language. I could only really express myself through music. So after I finally came out through my first music video and started to really own who I was, I decided to stop hiding. I had always wanted to feel hot and confident, but never had the courage to put myself out there until much later. I don’t want anyone else to feel the way I did growing up, so as an artist I want to be so loud and out there, and hopefully help make people more comfortable being themselves – whatever that means to them – they should own it and be it.

In the video, we created a duality for the dancers. They start out with masks on, hiding their identity, and by the end they take them off, confidently revealing who they are. No one should be able to tell you who you can be. Not your family, not your friends, not society… because ultimately being yourself is the most beautiful thing you can be.”

