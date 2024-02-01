Georgia Lines – The Letter

Aotearoa’s award-winning artist Georgia Lines has today released her first single of 2024, the emotive and soaring new track ‘The Letter’.

“I am so excited to finally share ‘The Letter’, the first track to be released from my debut album! Making this album has been such an incredible experience… pushing my creativity and musical capacity to the seams and I’m deeply proud of the body of work I’ve created. It’s pretty special finally getting to start sharing what I’ve been working on for the past two years. ‘The Letter’ was written on my first writing trip to Los Angeles at the end of 2022 and for me is one of the most special, honest and deeply personal songs I have ever written.” GEORGIA LINES

Written during the same trip where Georgia wrote the hit single, ‘Monopoly’, ‘The Letter’ was co-written alongside Ricky Manning (Johnny Orlando, Blake Rose) and Whakaio Taahi (previously of Tonight Alive). Mixed by Nic Manders and mastered by Kog Studio (Marlon Williams), ‘The Letter’ highlights Georgia’s unparalleled ability to create an intimate connection through her lyrics, with the track offering a tantalising glimpse into the musical brilliance that lies ahead for her debut album – THE ROSE OF JERICHO – set for release on June 7th, 2024.

Also out today is the stunning, one-shot accompanying video for ‘The Letter’.

“Our idea was to craft a beautiful, simple, yet captivating visual representation that gave room for the song to take centre stage.” GEORGIA LINES

