Mama Zu – Make A Joke

Make a Joke

Today Linwood Regensburg shares, “Make a Joke,” another tease of the forthcoming album Quilt Floor from Mama Zu.

Scheduled to be released on February 23 via Thirty Tigers, the LP represents the collaborative effort between Linwood and Jessi Zazu, the late frontwoman of Those Darlins, who tragically passed away from cancer.

Quilt Floor

The album serves as a poignant culmination of their musical journey together.

Of today’s song Regensburg, who was the drummer in Those Darlins, says, “The beginning demo of this song was sent to me via email from Jessi along with this message: ‘This song is for people who make discriminatory jokes about women who ‘don’t think they’re part of the problem.’ They might not actually harm women physically, but its still perpetuating rape culture and keeping alive this idea that it’s okay to talk or treat women as if they are items to be had.’ Also…shout out to the infinite influence of Kathleen Hanna and the Minutemen. Punk rock can change our lives.”

#mamazuofficial

